'We're ready for the influx': Muskegon food pantries prepare for potential pause in Michigan SNAP benefits

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon food pantries are preparing for the potential pause in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits in Michigan as the deadlock in Washington D.C. over the federal government budget continues.

One in five people are food insecure in the county, according to Mission for Area People Executive Director, Kristen Turgeon.

I spoke with Turgeon, along with crew members from Supper House, who all say they’re prepared for an influx of people come November 1st.

"They come in here, we don't ask them any questions. We don't check financial stability, any of that. They just come down here. They know they can get a hot meal six days a week,” said Douglas Hughes, Director of Supper House.

Monday through Saturday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Hughes and Supper House Manager Brenda Coleman help feed anywhere between 60 and 120 neighbors per night.

"We're just ready,” Coleman said. “We're ready for the influx anyway it goes."

Turgeon adds she’s already getting a glimpse of the new normal for the food pantry, which is the largest in the county.

"We expect to see a lot of SNAP recipients utilizing our pantry that normally wouldn’t,” Turgeon explained.

Just this week, according to Turgeon, they’ve had double the pantry requests.

Mission For Area People’s pantry days are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and by appointment, you’ll get a week’s worth of groceries. Right now, you can go four times per year, per person.

"I know that one in five people are food insecure in Muskegon County, so it's a really high number,” Turgeon said. “We've had more people this year utilize our pantry than in previous years. So we've almost tripled our pantry visits before this even started."

Michigan is one of 25 states that will not issue SNAP benefits in November, according to Politico. Others include California, Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Indiana, Mississippi and New Jersey.

In Michigan, approximately 1.4 million people receive SNAP benefits. That's about 13% of all households, with 43% of SNAP recipients having children. Another 36% are families with older or disabled adults.

During Michigan's Fiscal Year 2024, the average household receiving SNAP benefits got $335.03 per month, according to MDHHS. That breaks down to about $173 per person each month, or $5.68 per person each day.

So with funding for SNAP benefits on pause throughout the state beginning November 1st, both Mission for Area People and Supper House in Muskegon are preparing to serve more people.

"We're buckling down for the impact,” Coleman said. “I mean, like I said, we've been blessed with donations, and we continue to get blessed with donations. And you know, I know as people see the need, that they will continue to donate."

Both groups add any and all donations help, either in food or funds.

You can stop by Supper House from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Mission for Area People accepts donations Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For information on how to donate to Mission for Area People, and how to sign up for help, click here.

