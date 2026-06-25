SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Solon Township neighbors voiced their concerns on the idea of a proposed data center in a heated planning commission meeting Wednesday night. As a collective, they said they refuse to let a data center take over the township, as it would destroy their water, their homes, and even their lives.

“I’m afraid that the well water will be destroyed, that the property value will be destroyed, and look at all these people," one neighbor said. "This is who you represent, and we don’t want it.”

WATCH: 'We don't want it': Public hearing held in Solon Township over potential data center zoning

'We don't want it': Public hearing held in Solon Township over potential data center zoning

Another neighbor echoing this sentiment, saying she’s determined to close the door to a data center in her own backyard.

“I believe that if this was built in your backyard, you would be opposed to it, completely," she said, addressing the planning commisison. "Well, if you vote yes to this, it will be in my backyard, along with 200 to 300 people who live in the Cedarfield community.”

In February, the board passed a six-month moratorium on accepting any data center proposals after neighbors voiced major concerns directed at the potential development on local farmland.

“These industrial facilities would consume vast amounts of water, energy from the Great Lakes region, endangering 20% of the world’s surface, fresh water. Local communities face rising utility costs and environmental risks,” another neighbor added.

Now, neighbors are asking for an extension of the moratorium.

Stop Solon Township Data Center Committee Member Anna Feldpausch says her mission is to make the data center zoning ordinance as strong as possible to protect her community if one were to ever come.

“Let the state legislation try to bring some protections to Michigan. It would take some of the heat off of them, it also would give them more time to get the ordinance in a place where its protecting the community, have more of these meetings to hear from people,” Feldpausch said. “We have a lot of little lakes here, I have a little lake on my property, I would be devastated to see that drained. As well as noise and light pollution. Those are also big concerns for me.”

Feldpausch shares the same concerns of most Solon Township neighbors that filled Wednesday night’s planning commission meeting, who emphasize that the idea of a data center threatens their livelihoods.

“You’re threatening our lives, you’re threatening the lives of our children… and we’re asked to be respectful. You come in and you want to destroy our homes, you want to destroy our water, you want to destroy our lives, and I find that insulting and degrading,” a neighbor said addressing the planning commission.

The planning commission unanimously tabled the discussion of this Zone 5 draft for a month.

The moratorium is currently set to expire around August 10th.

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