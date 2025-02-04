'We can't afford to lose it': Muskegon Heights post office faces relocation

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A trip to the post office isn’t something most people look forward to. Convenience helps, but when you take that away, it’s even more of a burden.

That’s a reality the nearly 10,000 Muskegon Heights residents may soon face, as the post office and their trip to get the mail could be moving farther away.

So, because of a need for more space, the only post office in Muskegon Heights, located at 2517 Peck St., will either have to relocate or leave the city.

“I don’t like it, and that’s because I think there’s too many businesses leaving Muskegon Heights already," said Muskegon Heights resident Maurice Boyd. "We need more businesses here.”

Boyd says he’s against a potential post office relocation. "It will take up time and gas if it goes away from here," Maurice said. "Where else can you take packages? Unless you have to go through United Parcel or somewhere like that. So I don’t like it.”

Muskegon Heights Mayor Bonnie McGlothin confirms the reason for the relocation is a need for more space. "We’re going to try to accommodate them, but the space that they’re in now will not accommodate what they need,” Mayor McGlothin said.

A letter was sent to Muskegon Heights residents to inform them of the move in the making, which reads: “Due to the space deficiency of the building, the Postal Service is considering a potential relocation within the 49444-ZIP code. USPS is looking to lease about 7,400 SF within an existing building with 53+ parking spaces or 770 SF for retail. The proposed facility will maintain the same level of service."

The letter allows for a 45-day window for comments.

“I really want them to find another location,” said Muskegon Heights resident Bonita Boyd. "We financially can’t afford to lose it.”

Fellow Muskegon Heights resident John Beasley adds, "They can’t afford to lose no businesses. We need more business. We need to rebuild. We had several businesses out here. I don’t know what’s going on. … It’s slowly just demolishing.”

Along with Muskegon Heights, the postal service building serves parts of Norton Shores, Roosevelt Park and the city of Muskegon.

Mayor McGlothin says she’s aware many residents don’t support the move, and is doing what she can to keep the building in the city.

"If any residents or property owners here in the city has something that they feel will accommodate that service, reach out to them. That’s what I can do," said Mayor McGlothin. "I'm hopeful that they will stay here, but it’s always that possibility.”

Mayor McGlothin says she’s working hard to find a new location within the city for the post office, but right now, it’s unclear where the new building will reside.

