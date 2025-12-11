MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon City Commission voted 4 to 2 Tuesday night to approve a development agreement for the Ports and Parks project, a plan that will transform three waterfront properties, including Fisherman's Landing.

WATCH: Waterfront development plan in Muskegon is a 'generational project,' city manager says

Waterfront development plan in Muskegon is a 'generational project,' city manager says

The project includes converting a portion of the Mart Dock property into green space and relocating its port operations to Fisherman's Landing. The city and Mart Dock will also look to acquire 52 acres of land from Verplank Dock Company for future development.

'Everything is in place': Mart Dock role detailed in three-property Muskegon waterfront proposal

Community divided over potential waterfront redevelopment, would removFisherman's Landing campground

"We'll have a downtown that our children and grandchildren, and us as well, can enjoy, integrated with the water a bit more than it is now," said City Manager Jonathan Seyferth.

The development agreement was one of three items approved at the December 9 meeting. The commission also approved rezoning the Mart Dock property from Waterfront Marine to Waterfront Industrial PUD and rezoning a portion of Fisherman's Landing from Open Space Recreation to Waterfront Industrial PUD.

Seyferth said the plans were guided by community input and engagement.

"The engagement that we did and the changes that we made helped to solidify that support that there is in the community," Seyferth said.

During Tuesday's City Commission meeting, some neighbors praised the project's potential benefits during public comment.

"This project has the potential for enormous community benefit. Re-imagining this stretch of shoreline allows Muskegon to finally reconnect its residents with the lake in a meaningful way," one neighbor said.

However, not all neighbors support the changes, specifically to Fisherman's Landing, where the campground will be removed and two-thirds of the property will be used for port operations.

"You guys vote yes on this, and Muskegon falls apart, that's on you and nobody else," another neighbor said.

Despite the changes, public access will be preserved to some areas of Fisherman's Landing, including the current boat ramps, fishing areas, and most parking spaces.

"Once this all changes, you will still be able to launch your boat at Fisherman's Landing. You will still be able to use the pavilion at Fisherman's Landing," Seyferth said.

The city aims to close on the new waterfront public space on 3rd Street in early 2026, with limited public access expected that summer.

The city will also begin its 18-month due diligence period for purchasing the Verplank property.

"In March, the Mart Dock will take over management of the campground. They will start the grant application process, probably shortly thereafter," Seyferth said.

The campground at Fisherman's Landing will remain open through the 2026 season.

Seyferth said immediate next steps will mainly happen behind the scenes, so neighbors won't see major changes in the near future.

"What we have now is moving in a direction that's for re-development and creating a community for everyone. And this will be another tool to create community assets that everyone in our community can enjoy and access," Seyferth said.

Seyferth described the changes as laying groundwork for what he calls a generational project.

"I'm looking forward to setting the stage for what this means for Muskegon as a whole for the next generation," Seyferth said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube