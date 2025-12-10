Muskegon City Commission approves key Ports and Parks project agreements

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon City Commission took steps forward with the Ports and Parks project Monday, approving three items that will reshape the city's waterfront development.

During the December 9 meeting, commissioners approved a development agreement and two rezoning measures that will advance the long-planned waterfront transformation project.

The commission approved rezoning the Mart Dock property from Waterfront Marine to Waterfront Industrial PUD and rezoning a portion of the Fisherman's Landing property from Open Space Recreation to Waterfront Industrial PUD.

Fisherman's Landing Campground will remain open through the 2026 season.

The city will begin appraisals on both Fisherman's Landing and the Third Street Wharf properties as part of the acquisition process.

Officials anticipate closing on the new waterfront public space on 3rd Street in early 2026, with limited public access expected to begin in summer 2026.

The city will start an 18-month due diligence period for purchasing the Verplank site, which is planned to become a nature preserve.

Fisherman's Landing boat launch and amenities will remain accessible at all times.

The city will execute the Mart Dock lease of Fisherman's Landing on March 15, 2026. This lease functions as a purchase agreement.

Later phases of the project will include restoration of the Verplank Property, which is conceptually planned as a new nature preserve.

The city will conduct planning and community engagement sessions for both the new nature preserve and the new public access area at 3rd Street.

The Mart Dock site plans will require review and approval by both the Planning Commission and City Commission.

Officials will also discuss planning for the future movement and preservation of historic marine vessels associated with the project.

