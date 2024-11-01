WATCH: Mona Shores student surprised with role of angel in Christmas choir concert

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Forget the fall holidays; the choir members at Mona Shores High School have been singing Christmas songs since the "third day of school," preparing for America's Tallest Singing Christmas Tree, their annual concert.

"We know it's holiday season when we see [it]," said Shawn Lawton, co-director of choirs, describing the 67-foot-tall Christmas tree that bears 25,000 lights and five "floors" of festive students at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon.

Traditionally, one choir member is chosen to be an angel at the top of the tree. This year's special singer is Kenzie Aney, who was surprised with the role last week.

"Made me happy," Aney said.

Aney, who uses a wheelchair, was selected because "she has an incredibly positive attitude and always has a smile."

"Even though this person faces challenges, they go all in every day," Lawton said in a video of the angel announcement.

Due to the weight of Aney's wheelchair, she'll be spotlighted at the base of the tree, rather than lifted to the top. A fourth-year choir member, she's familiar with her soprano role.

"The girl is a light," said Lawton, remembering a past performance of "Car Wash," where Aney and the choir used towels for props. "We placed her dead center and she had so much energy and so much joy."

Come Christmastime, Aney will be front and center again, representing "Sailor Pride."

"Personal responsibility, respect, integrity, discipline and engagement," Lawton said. "She's the epitome of that."

Tickets for America's Tallest Singing Christmas Tree went on sale Friday, and are available here.

