Walking tours to explore Muskegon's history this summer

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Lakeshore Museum Center plans to hold a series of walking tours in downtown Muskegon this summer.

We’re told the tours are divided into two categories. Historic Tours focus on historic homes and businesses, while Turn-of-the-Century Tours educate on changes the city went through after the lumbering industry ended in the early 1900s.

After the Turn-of-the-Century tour, participants will be recommended to visit the Dressing the Abbey exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art, the museum center tells us.

Tours are estimated to last 90 minutes and are scheduled to take place on alternating Tuesdays and Fridays starting June 17 and ending Sept. 2.

We’re told the Turn-of-the-Century Tour starts at 10 a.m. and the Historic Tours begin at 2 p.m. at the Lakeshore Museum Center.

Tickets are $13 for members and $15 for non-members.

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube