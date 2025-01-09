‘Walk by faith, not by sight’: Legally blind Ravenna woman conquers 14,000+ ft mountain

RAVENNA, Mich. — Imagine losing your ability to see. It would be a debilitating prognosis for anyone.

A West Michigan woman found herself becoming more and more isolated as her vision decreased. That is, until she decided to take on a completely unexpected journey: the prospect of climbing a mountain legally blind.

“I was just feeling kind of down and sorry for myself, actually, which is kind of not, you know, not something I do a lot of,” said Jan Thom.

In mid-2023, Jan found herself in a slump. The Ravenna mother of nine has a rare genetic eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa.

“I kind of see a lot with my hands,” said Jan.

When she saw a photo of people climbing Pikes Peak in Colorado, she “couldn't let it go. … The mountain was calling.”

She left a prophetic comment online: “I am going to do it.”

That comment drew the attention of someone who wanted to help her achieve her goal.

“An old friend who I’d maybe seen six times in 35 years I grew up with posted underneath my comment. ‘I'd love to be your guide.’”

As her vision deteriorated, Jan began a year of working her way toward that goal.

“It takes a long time for your eyes to adjust between light. So even coming in from shade and sun dappled, you just… everything is dim,” said Jan. “I just decided, ‘You know what? I walk by faith and not by sight.’”

It was a goal she wasn’t sure she could truly accomplish.

“I just got more and more excited,” said Jan. “My life just took on this excitement again. And you're living.”

In August 2024, she flew out to Colorado. Though it wasn’t easy

“I can't be looking around,” said Jan. “I had to follow the feet in front of me.”

While the 14,000-foot climb presented some setbacks, including a fall injury that required four stitches in her forehead, they made it.

“It was just amazing to just finally leave the treeline and just be out there, you know, with nothing around you but clouds and rock and beauty,” said Jan.

The journey, left her feeling enthusiastic.

“Once you come through your hard times, there is a healing that takes place,” said Jan.

Jan tells me she will continue walking and hiking when possible. She has been writing about her climb and is looking at the possibility of putting her story together in a full book.

