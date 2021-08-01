Volunteers rappel down 8-story building, help raise money for Muskegon nonprofit

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Facing fears and raising a lot a money for those in need, a group of volunteers went eight stories “Over the Edge” of a tall building in Muskegon Saturday.

“[I’m] a little nervous. Kind of like some stage fright, but I think we'll get over that soon,” said Fresh Coast Alliance’s Kristi Arias before making her way down.

Arias and 19 others got suited and harnessed up to rappel down the edge of the Highpoint Flats Building in downtown Muskegon.

“It's just a good time, good time of fellowship and seeing people do the rappelling and just have a good time and realize what Muskegon Rescue Mission is all about,” said Johnstone Supply President Cal Garbrecht, representing sponsor Heil Heating & Cooling.

Whether you find it fun or terrifying, it’s all going to that great cause. Each of the 20 rappelers raised at least one thousand dollars for the Muskegon Rescue Mission, a nonprofit that supports homeless men, women and children in the area.

“One thousand dollars is just the minimum; we have some who are tripling that level to be able to rappel,” said Muskegon Rescue Mission Director of Development Melissa Boughner. “That's providing meals and shelter and a lot of different services for the people that are staying in our shelter. Maybe it's help with job interviews, maybe it's financial classes; it's really accustomed to whatever that guest needs to get back into our community."

The community volunteers got a bird's-eye view of Saturday. The event brought brand-new eyes to the program and organization it was supporting.

“People are walking by asking, 'What are you guys doing? What is it for?' It's really for that. It's so that people know there's a way to give back to your community, and this is a fun way to do that,” Boughner said.

This year they raised over $30,000 for Muskegon Rescue Mission. For more on the organization, click here.

