Volunteer drivers needed for Meals on Wheels in Muskegon, Whitehall areas

MUSKEGON, Mich. — AgeWell Services is looking for volunteers who can help drive seniors for their Meals on Wheels program.

The program helps ensure older people in West Michigan have access to meals and wellness checks during the winter.

The Muskegon and Whitehall areas are where drivers are most needed.

Delivery occurs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

We’re told volunteers will qualify for mileage reimbursement.

Drivers must pass a background check to volunteer.

Visit AgeWell’s website for more information.

