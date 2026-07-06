USS Silversides submarine to head to Wisconsin for first dry dock restoration in over 50 years

MUSKEGON, Mich. — One of Muskegon's most iconic landmarks is preparing for a major preservation journey.

The USS Silversides submarine is heading to Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, for its first full dry dock restoration in more than 50 years.

The work aims to preserve the historic World War II vessel for the next several decades.

Before it departs, the community is invited to a special send-off event on July 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event will feature live music, food trucks, and family activities. Neighbors are also encouraged to line the channel as the submarine departs.

The Silversides is expected to return to Muskegon in October.

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