USS Silversides museum ships out deteriorating Coast Guard cutter

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A West Michigan museum dedicated to preserving old navy and coast guard vessels shipped out a retired Coast Guard cutter that was past the point of restoration.

The USS Silversides Submarine Museum announced Wednesday it removed the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter McLane from its collection. The ship had been closed to the public since this spring because of maintenance concerns.

The museum, with the help of other organizations, towed the cutter away from its dock and dismantled it.

USS Silversides Submarine Museum The retired USCG Cutter McLane was de-accessed by the USS Silversides Submarine Museum because of deterioration.

The McLane was commissioned in 1927 and the 99 years of time spent in salt and fresh water deteriorated the structure beyond any shape that could be saved, said the museum. Alternate options for the McLane were explored, but determined to not be feasible.

USS Silversides Submarine Museum The retired USCG Cutter McLane was de-accessed by the USS Silversides Submarine Museum because of deterioration.

Before the McLane was towed away, museum staff removed all artifacts from the vessel for continued use in the Silversides.

“The McLane had been a symbol of service and strength for decades,” said Veronica Campbell, Executive Director of the USS Silversides Submarine Museum. “Though it was difficult to say goodbye, we were incredibly grateful to our community partners—King Towing, who ensured the vessel’s safe transport, and Pitsch Companies, who handled the dismantling with care and professionalism. Their support helped us navigate this transition with dignity and respect.”

USS Silversides Submarine Museum The retired USCG Cutter McLane was de-accessed by the USS Silversides Submarine Museum because of deterioration.

The McLane had been part of the Silverside Museum since 1993.

The museum said the removal of the McLane will allow it to focus on a coming restoration of the Silversides Submarine, which is expected to kick off in the next few years.

USS Silversides Submarine Museum The retired USCG Cutter McLane was de-accessed by the USS Silversides Submarine Museum because of deterioration.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube