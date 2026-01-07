US-31 off ramp near Whitehall closed due to 'roadway failure'

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Drivers headed north along the lakeshore may have to plan an alternate route for the next few weeks after a freeway off-ramp was closed late Tuesday night.

The ramp from northbound US-31 to White Lake Drive in Whitehall Township was shut down just before 10 p.m. on January 6. The closure came as a result of what the Michigan Department of Transportation first reported as a crash, but later re-titled to an "incident" in a series of social media posts.

It was not clear what happened.

Along with the ramp, the right lane of US-31 North is closed at the exit and White Lake Drive has been blocked off to traffic, per the White Lake Fire Authority.

The ramp closure is attributed to "roadway failure" on the Michigan Department of Transportation's MiDrive map.

A screenshot of the MiDrive map showing a ramp closure from US-31 North to White Lake Drive in Whitehall Township.

White Lake Drive is carried over US-31 on a bridge, which was damaged in the incident. It is expected to remain closed for at least two to three weeks, per the fire authority.

