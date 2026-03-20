NORTON SHORES, Mich. — While travel remains seamless for passengers at the Muskegon County Airport, the partial government shutdown is taking a toll on the TSA workers who are showing up every day without pay.

WATCH: Unpaid TSA workers at Muskegon County Airport keep travel seamless amid partial government shutdown

Unpaid TSA workers at Muskegon County Airport keep travel seamless amid partial government shutdown

"From a traveler's perspective, things are operating normally here in Muskegon, wait times are short, the TSA is screening efficiently, and passengers are flowing through the checkpoint as they would on a normal day," said Muskegon County Airport Director Ken Efting.

The Muskegon County Airport only screens up to 50 passengers at once. Even when the wait time is at its maximum, Efting says it's still quick and efficient.

"TSA professionals here, they're working without regular pay, and we certainly can't take that for granted," Efting said. "It's really a testament to their professionalism and their character, and we're very grateful for our TSA agents here."

While the airport is exploring options to bring some relief to the TSA crew, Efting is asking travelers for extra support.

"Just a very nice thank you to them as they pass through the checkpoint, I think it goes a long way and I think it helps them endure this a little better," Efting said.

As of Thursday, the partial shutdown has reached 34 days.

A House bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security continues to fail in the Senate.

At this point it's unclear if and when the next Senate vote to end the shutdown could take place.

Senate leaders hope to pass the funding before a recess, which is planned from March 30th through April 10th.

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