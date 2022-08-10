Unity Festival returns to Muskegon

Unity Christian Music Festival starts Wednesday, August 10th and runs through Saturday, August 13th at Heritage Landing— bringing big names in Christian Music to Muskegon.

The first day of the festival is totally free, and tickets for the rest of the event can be bought in 1- or 3-day packages.

You can also participate in the Hey 5K on Saturday or donate blood with MI Blood right at the event.

This year's headliners include Matthew West, Crowder, and Newsboys.

The Unity Christian Music Festival will include food and drinks, along with games and obstacle courses, a rock climbing wall, and a petting zoo.