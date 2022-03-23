Two people arrested after drugs and guns found in search warrant

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Meth and guns were found after a search warrant was executed in Dowagiac in Cass County leading to the arrest of one man and one woman.

Detectives executed the search warrant on March 23, 2022, on the 100 block of Haines St. Upon execution of the warrants by the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team, methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia, and several guns were discovered.

As a result of the warrant two residents of the home were arrested, one 38-year-old-woman and one 60-year-old-man.

Names of the subject are being withheld pending arraignment on charges in the 4th district court.

Those with relevant information are urged to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info.