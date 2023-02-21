Trinity Health to close floor temporarily at Muskegon hospital, cites staffing shortage

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Trinity Health, formerly Mercy, is planning to shut down operations on the eighth floor of its Muskegon hospital due to staffing issues.

The eighth floor of the facility, located on E. Sherman Boulevard, houses 30 surgical unit beds.

A number of staffers contacted FOX 17 after they received a letter regarding the closure.

After reaching out about the announcement, a spokesperson for Trinity told FOX 17, "Trinity Health Muskegon is committed to navigating post-pandemic challenges to maintain the safest and highest quality care to the communities we serve. One of the biggest challenges is staffing."

They say the closure is due to a "limited number of nurses and support personnel" they are currently working with.

All of the patients currently receiving treatment on the eight floor will be moved to other "medical-surgical" units within the Muskegon hospital.

"This decision ensures our ability to provide safe patient ratios and increase staffing support to our front-line nursing colleagues," Trinity said in their statement to FOX 17.

Once Trinity is able to get staffing levels back up to where they need them to be, they plan to resume operations on the eighth floor.

They are currently recruiting for clinicians and nurses.

