Trinity Health opens Neuroscience Center in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Trinity Health has opened its Neuroscience Center in Muskegon.

The Neuroscience Center can be found on the Sherman Pavilion’s second floor, according to the healthcare system.

“Our neuroscience specialists can now work strategically together, in one location, which allows for better collaboration in developing plans of care for their patients,” says West Michigan Neuroscience Services Administrative Director Leanna Krukowski. “It’s incredibly convenient for patients too. They can come to one place, in Muskegon, for most, if not all, of their care.”

We’re told demand for neuroscience treatment will continue to grow as the population’s age increases. Alzheimer’s, strokes, dementia and other neurological diseases are age-related conditions.

Trinity Health says the Neuroscience Center is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and clinics specializing in neurology, neurosurgery, spinal conditions, osteopathic medicine and more.

