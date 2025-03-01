Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital receives bomb threat

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Norton Shores man is in custody after Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital was the target of a bomb threat Friday evening.

At 8 p.m. Friday, the Muskegon Police Department responded to a report of multiple explosive devices at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital, located at 1500 East Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. Upon arriving at the scene, officers from not only Muskegon Police but also Trinity security, the Muskegon Fire Department, the Michigan State Police and the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office worked together to search the hospital.

No threat was found.

Officers traced the call to a residence in Norton Shores where a 72-year-old man was arrested for making the threat.

Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital released the following statement to FOX 17 on Saturday: "Trinity Health Muskegon received a bomb threat yesterday evening that has since been cleared. The hospital has standard procedures in place to ensure a safe and secure healing environment for patients, visitors and employees. Enhanced measures are implemented from time to time to address immediate safety concerns."

The incident remains under investigation by the Muskegon Police Department.

