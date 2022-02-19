Trapped dog rescued from Muskegon Township residential fire

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Muskegon Charter Township Fire Department rescued a dog that was trapped inside a building while it was on fire before noon on Friday.

We’re told all of the people had vacated the building when the fire broke out but the dog was still inside when fire crews arrived.

Fire officials say the German Shepard was visible in a second-story window as crews worked to put out the fire. Crews placed a ladder underneath the window, but the dog would not approach firefighters. We’re told firefighters entered through the window when the dog was found unresponsive.

After carrying the dog out the window and down the ladder, crews administered oxygen via specialized masks before he was taken to the Animal Clinic of Muskegon, according to the fire department.

The dog, named Ace, pulled through in Dr. Lelli’s care, officials say.

We’re told Ace reunited with the firefighters for a group photo.

“Going back inside for your pets is a bad idea and we understand they are family too,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “We will always do our best to rescue pets so we remind everyone not to go back inside.”

