'This changed my entire life': Widow speaks on husband's murder

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Aug. 31 is a day that changed the lives of many, especially Latina Piggee. Her husband, Carrlos Piggee, was shot in the head at a cousin's retirement party, near Beidler and Forest in Muskegon.

“Carrlos was a loving person. He was a loving father, grandfather, son and husband,” Latina said.

Latina is brokenhearted at the loss of her husband, and bewildered that the man charged in his death is out on bond.

Latina describes Carrlos's final moments with her by his side. “The whole time I was holding his hand, and then I… I could tell he was gone,” Latina said.

Together for 30 years, Latina says she had been with Carrlos longer than she had been without him. “This has changed my whole entire life,” Latina said.

According to court documents, Carrlos and the suspect, Deangelo Bolden-Sims, had workplace issues, which led to an argument.

DJ Hilson, the Muskegon County prosecutor, weighed in on the case, explaining, “When the bond was set at $300,000, I was a bit surprised. Anything below $1 million for an open murder charge is typically not heard of."

Online Circuit Court records show the bond amount was upped last week to $500,000. Still, Latina believes the suspect should be behind bars.

“He shouldn't have even been given a bond," Latina said. “It’s not right. The justice system failed me, failed us, failed the community.”

Now, Latina is honoring her husband's legacy in the way she knows best.

“This is what Carrlos would do for me," Latina said. "So I'm going to fight. If it takes everything out of me, I'm going to fight.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube