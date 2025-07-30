Thirsty Mitten brings 'dirty soda' trend to downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A new beverage spot in downtown Muskegon is bringing the "dirty soda" trend to West Michigan, offering creative drink combos for all ages.

Thirsty Mitten, which opened in June, specializes in "dirty sodas," a combination of soda mixed with cream and flavored syrups.

"Our goal is to just bring fun drinks to downtown Muskegon that everybody can enjoy, from a toddler all the way up to your grandma and grandpa," said Angela Schroeder, owner of Thirsty Mitten.

Schroeder, who was born and raised in Muskegon, showed me how to make one of their most popular drinks, the Ludington Bonfire. The process begins with coating the cup with marshmallow syrup, adding flavored syrups, ice, soda, and topping it with Cool Whip.

"A dirty soda is a soda mixed with cream and syrup," Schroeder added.

Regular customer Olivia Landers recommends first-timers give it a try despite how it might sound.

"Definitely come try one, it's worth it. It sounds like it's something strange, but it's definitely super good once everything is added in together," Olivia said.

When asked for her tip for enjoying dirty sodas, Olivia had simple advice: "Add marshmallow."

Current top sellers at the shop include the Ludington Bonfire, Silver Lake Smoke, and Petoskey Pink. I also sampled the Lake Michigan, which features blueberry syrup, Mountain Dew, and lemonade.

"I choose dirty soda because it's something fun," Schroeder said. "Most people like fun drinks. If you say that you don't, I don't believe you."

Schroeder hopes to eventually expand to multiple locations with a permanent spot downtown.

Thirsty Mitten is open seven days a week: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

