The return of the Muskegon Hill Climb at Mount Garfield

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's a motorcycle party that's celebrating its 104th year in Muskegon. The Mount Garfield National Hill Climb is back.

I got to talk to Turbo Taylor and her friends about the thrill — and what it takes to get to the top.

This weekend, 21-year-old professional racer Corbin Davis represents generations of racers.

“My dad was a professional racer back in his day; my grandpa always raced. It’s just in my blood,” Davis said.

Davis, along with the other professional racers, have a lot on their plate while they're racing.

“Some of the fuel that we use is very explosive, so if they don’t know what they’re doing, the bike could blow up right there on the spot,” Matt Luna said.

Luna is the president of the Muskegon Motorcycle Club, and he used to be a professional racer himself. Now, he's a coach.

“It helps me feel part of it even though my body says it’s had enough of it,” Luna said.

Turbo Taylor, on the other hand, is just getting started, and she's got a bright future ahead.

"Once, I beat my brother, and he was crying,” Taylor said.

We can't make any promises that there won't be tears this weekend, but we can promise both speed and action for everyone who makes their way to Mount Garfield this weekend.

“You can get right up close and see the motorcycles. See them start. See them jump. See them flying through the air,” Luna said.

The three-day event begins this Friday at 12 p.m., and depending on which day you choose to come, the tickets range from $30 to $50.

The drag races are set to happen on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m., and the main event, the National Hill Climb, takes place on Sunday.

Visit the Muskegon Motorcycle Club's website for more details on the races.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube