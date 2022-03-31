Watch
The Fish Monger’s Wife announces upcoming permanent closure

Posted at 4:38 PM, Mar 31, 2022
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Fish Monger’s Wife has announced it will close its doors permanently this April.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant says it is unable to continue operations after incurring financial difficulties over the last two years.

“Thank you for your years of support and faithful shopping,” the restaurant writes. “It has been a true blessing to get to know you and to be part of your life.”

For its final two weeks, the restaurant says it plans to smoke the remaining fish in its inventory.

We’re told The Fish Monger’s Wife will be open from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. from Thursday, March 31 through Saturday, April 2; and from Thursday, April 7 through Saturday, April 9.

