Pair of shooting victims take themselves to the hospital in Muskegon, say police

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two men took themselves to the hospital after they both were shot Monday afternoon in Muskegon.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:30 p.m. on February 23 near Wood Street and Laketon Avenue. No shooting victims were found at the scene, but officers determined everyone involved in the incident had run, according to the Muskegon Police Department.

Then police were called to Trinity Health Muskegon, where two men, ages 24 and 22, arrived with gunshot wounds.

The shooting did not appear to be random, said detectives. No other details about the situation were released on Monday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

