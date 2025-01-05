Teen in critical condition after shooting in Muskegon, police say

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Muskegon, police say.

Per a release from the Muskegon Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 6:00pm on Saturday near Kampenga Avenue and Kingsley Street, a short distance from Oakwood Cemetery.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old Muskegon man "who had been shot inside a vehicle."

The teenager was taken to Trinity Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police say the shooting "does not appear to be a random act."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube