MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old and a 15-year-old Monday night.

It was reported just after 9:45 p.m. on Reynolds St near East Delano Ave.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and their wounds are not life-threatening.

Muskegon Heights Policeare asking anyone that may know what happened to reach out to their Detective Bureau at (231) 733-8900 or Silent Observer online or at (231) 722-3751.