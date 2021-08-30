Taste of Muskegon's free concerts will pay tribute to rock legends

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Free Taste of Muskegon concerts will pay tribute to rock legends, according to an announcement Monday.

Simply Queen will honor one of the most revered rock bands in history when it takes the stage at the festival on Sept. 25.

The Canadian band is fronted by Rick Rock, a Freddie Mercury impersonator, and features guitarist Bob Wegner from the Olivier Award-winning rock musical “We Will Rock You.”

Opening the festival on Sept. 24 is Rock Show with Ultimate Rock Tribute.

Hackley Park will light up with some of the biggest 80s rock hits from AC/DC to The Rolling Stones and REO Speedwagon.

The band will then take a short break before returning to the stage for The RockShow: The Ultimate Tribute to Journey.

“Rock concerts have always been popular at Taste of Muskegon,” said Ann Meisch, director of Taste of Muskegon. “This year we are giving you the sounds of some of the greatest rock legends. We are planning for a high-energy party in Hackley Park. The best part is it’s free to attend, which makes for a very inclusive experience.”

Taste of Muskegon will take place Sept. 24 and 25 in Hackley Park, featuring a competition between Muskegon’s best local restaurants and food trucks.

Saturday will start with United Way’s annual Ride United biking event.

Awards for Taste of Muskegon’s Best Plates will take place Saturday afternoon and includes both judge and public votes.