Taste of Muskegon announces 2022 Restaurant Row

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Taste of Muskegon will return to Hackley Park for its 16th year June 10-11, featuring more than 30 local restaurants and food trucks.

This year, Restaurant Row will feature several 2021 Plate Award winners, several restaurants new to the event and many Taste favorites.

Taste of Muskegon 2021 Taste Plate Award winners returning in 2022 include Tiki Boiz, Burl & Sprig and Bone Ends.

Restaurants and food trucks new to Taste of Muskegon include Melt Gourmet Sandwiches, Pennant Pizza & Wings, Pierogi Shack, The Hideout and Unruly Kitchen.

Taste favorites returning to the park include Abeshi Ghanaian Cuisine, Aldea Coffee, Aloha Hawaiian Shave Ice, Carlson’s Almonds, Corine’s Cakes & Catering, Curry Kitchen and Naan Pizza, DaKidd BBQ & Catering, Dr. Rolf’s BBQ, Fatty Lumpkins, Frostbite Shaved Ice, G&L Chili Dogs, Hamburger Mikey, Happy Matt’s Kettlecorn, Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars, Mylan’s Waterfront Grille, Navarro’s Mexican Takeout, OVK BBQ, Rad Dad’s Tacos & Tequila, Sutton Concessions, The Only Cannoli, Uncle Bill’s Taco Wagon, Wonderland Distilling Co. and Yodels Frozen Yogurt.

“The restaurants and food trucks have put together some incredible menus this year. We are continually awed by the culinary talent in Muskegon.

“We always look forward to bringing our community together to celebrate a Taste of all Muskegon has to offer,” said Lisa Kraus, Taste of Muskegon Marketing Director.

The Downtown Development Authority puts on Taste of Muskegon.

On Saturday, June 11, United Way’s Ride United will start and end at Taste of Muskegon.

Awards take place Saturday afternoon and include both judged and public votes.

To learn more about participating vendors and events at Taste of Muskegon 2022, click here.

