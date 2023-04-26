Taste of Muskegon 2023 to be held June 9-10 at Hackley Park

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Taste of Muskegon has announced that it will be returning for 2023. The event will be held June 9-10 at Hackley Park.

This year’s event will feature more than 30 local restaurants and food trucks.

Taste of Muskegon favorites that are returning for this year’s event include: Aloha Hawaiian Shave Ice, Big Red’s BBQ, Big Tuck’s Food Truck, Carson’s Almonds, Corine’s Cakes and Catering, Curry Kitchen, Dakidd Bar-B-Que & Catering, Fatty Lumpkins Sandwich Shack, Happy Matt’s Kettlecorn, Melt Gourmet sandwiches, Navarro’s, OVK BBQ, Smokin’ on the Lakeshore, Sutton Concessions, The Hearthstone Bistro, and Yodels Frozen Yogurt.

The new additions to this year’s event are Amanda’s Frosted Dreams, Baby Sugas Cheesesteak Shack, Cookie Joy, Fricano’s Sweet Shoppe, Little Brothers, Morat’s Bakery, Sabor-boricua, She’s Divine Cuisine, Thai Cottage Cuisine, and The Diner on Hackley.

An awards ceremony for the event’s best plates will be held on Saturday afternoon and include both judged and public votes.

Last year’s Taste of Muskegon Taste Plate Award winners can be found below:



Frostbite Shaved Ice (Best Taste, Best New Bite)

Hamburger Mikey (Best Budweiser Beer & Cheese)

Pennant Pizza & Wings (Best New Bite Runner up)

Tiki Boiz (People’s Choice Runner up, Best Lite Bite Runner Up)

Unruly Kitchen (Best Booth)

Wonderland Distilling (Best Lite Bite)

“It’s really exciting that a community of this size continues to enjoy an exquisite and growing culinary scene,” said Taste of Muskegon Marketing Director Lisa Kraus. “The diversity of flavors sparks so many interesting experiences. It’s such a wonderful opportunity to bring them together to try all in one place.”

This year’s Taste of Muskegon will be held June 9-10 at Hackley Park. More information on the event can be found on its website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube