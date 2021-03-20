Subaru of Muskegon giving away $500 in books

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Subaru of Muskegon, along with The My Auto Group, is planning to conclude National Reading Month by gifting a teacher with $500 worth of books.

The dealership says the winner will be chosen at random, but a teacher’s odds of winning will increase the more they are nominated.

We’re told the community can begin nominating an educator on Monday, March 22 by heading to the My Subaru of Muskegon Facebook page and commenting with the name, grade and school of the teacher they wish to nominate, along with the hashtags #SubaruLovesLearning and #TheMyAutoGroupOurCommunity.

Subaru of Muskegon says only teachers from Muskegon, Ottawa and Oceana County schools are eligible for the award.

"We wanted to end this national event with some fun and let our teachers know how much we appreciate them," says General Manager Mike Kaffenberger. "The My Auto Group values our educator's dedication to our children."

The winner of the giveaway is scheduled to be announced in the afternoon on Friday, March 26.

