Sto lat! Muskegon Polish Festival is gearing up for Labor Day weekend

MUSKEGON, Mich — The sounds, flavors, and fun of Polish heritage will take over Hackley Park in Muskegon, Friday and Saturday August 30 and 31.

Join the Muskegon Polish Festival for family fun, live music, Polish crafts and history, dancing, and (of course) traditional foods!

Tickets for 21+ are $10, everyone younger than 21 is free.

The Muskegon Polish Festival is raffling off a 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4-door hardtop. Raffle tickets are $25 + service fees; buy 5 tickets for the price of 4 and check out all the raffle stipulations here!

Enjoy live cooking demonstrations, the history of Polish people in Muskegon, and the debut of the new vodka bar— a collaboration with Wonderland Distilling Company.

The outdoor event will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. The Jeep winner will be drawn after the raffle closes at 8 p.m., August 31.

Find everything you need to know to plan your visit to the Muskegon Polish Festival here.