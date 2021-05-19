State suspends child care license of local woman

RAVENNA, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has summarily suspended and issued a notice of intent to revoke a local woman’s family child care home license.

Effective May 18, the summary suspension order prohibits Melisa Hoxsie from operating a family child care home at 3685 Haymeadow Avenue in Ravenna or any other address or location, according to a news release Wednesday.

She may not accept any children for care as a result.

The order also requires Hoxsie to inform all parents of children within her care that the license has been suspended and that she can no longer provide child care.

The agency’s actions resulted from a May 17 complaint investigation by the Child Care Licensing Bureau, which found several violations, including:

Concerns with care and supervision

Ratio of caregivers to children

Suitability of household members

Failure to have complete and accurate child information cards

A complaint alleges that, among other issues, Hoxsie took a nap while children were in her care, threw a shoe at a child, had an “unsuitable” individual living in the child care home and did not have the proper ratio of caretakers and children.

Read the full complaint here.

An administrative hearing before a judge will be scheduled.