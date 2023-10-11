State identifies PFAS site at former Muskegon County landfill

FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A new PFAS site has been identified in Muskegon County.

The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team says the site is located at the former site of the Fruitland Township Landfill, found at 5281 West Michillinda Road.

We’re told the landfill was in operation between the ‘50s and ‘70s, during which waste had been dumped in unlined trenches.

Township officials investigated the area this May and tested groundwater samples from nearby monitoring wells, according to the state. Results came back positive for PFAS at one well, ranging between 97.1 parts per trillion (ppt) and 567.8 ppt.

State officials say the township plans to test drinking water along the groundwater flow, which stretches south to southwest from the site. Testing was scheduled to start Sept. 15.

Duck Creek is the closest above-ground water body, found less than a mile south of the former landfill.

We’re told the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will oversee the testing process at private wells.

