Source: Gov. Whitmer will likely request extension on Muskegon County casino project

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will likely request an extension on a casino project in Muskegon County according to the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Ogema Larry Romanelli.

In an interview with FOX17, Romanelli said recent conversations with the governor and her staff indicated she was likely to ask the U.S. Department of Interior for a six-month extension rather than approve or reject the project proposal.

Whitmer faces a Dec. 16 deadline to make a decision. Since the U.S. Department of Interior signed off on the project in 2020, the governor’s stance on the $180 million casino and the 220-room hotel has not been clear.

Romanelli says a formal announcement is expected within the week. FOX17 has reached out to the governor’s office for a comment but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story.

