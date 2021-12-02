Singing Christmas tree returns to Muskegon's Frauenthal Center

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The nation's tallest singing Christmas tree made a grand return to Muskegon's historic Frauenthal Center Wednesday night.

The Mona Shores Choir Association has put on the local holiday tradition for the past 36 years, performing class holiday favorites such as "Silent Night" and "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing."

Wednesday night's performers were thrilled to put on the show after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are so excited to be able to put on this production this year," says Mona Shores Choir Association President Cavan Berry. "The kids have been working extremely hard. They are well prepared for this show. And I can't tell you how thrilled we are just to be able to be back in this magnificent, magnificent space."

If you missed Wednesday night's show, the choir will perform again Thursday and Friday night at the Frauenthal Center.

The high school added a fourth performance this year in anticipation for a sold-out crowd. The show will be streamed Saturday at muskegonchannel.com/live.

