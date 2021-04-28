'She was truly an angel of mercy': Muskegon County sheriff remembers Jean Dresen

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Jean Dresen, a member of the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Unit, has died, according to Sheriff Michael J. Poulin with the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told she passed away on Monday while surrounded by family.

Jean devoted herself to community members and served as VSU Secretary until she passed, according to Poulin.

The sheriff’s office also says Jean cared for a number of animals for Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven.

“Jean’s compassionate heart for service showed in her dedication to the people of Muskegon County,” says Sheriff Poulin. “She responded to calls for help any day of the week, any time of the day or night and any holiday, whenever needed.”

“She was truly an angel of mercy,” Poulin adds.

