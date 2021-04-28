Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

'She was truly an angel of mercy': Muskegon County sheriff remembers Jean Dresen

items.[0].image.alt
Stephanie Sandilands (family of Dresen)
Jean Dresen.png
image0.jpeg
image2.jpeg
Posted at 5:44 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 17:44:17-04

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Jean Dresen, a member of the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services Unit, has died, according to Sheriff Michael J. Poulin with the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told she passed away on Monday while surrounded by family.

Jean devoted herself to community members and served as VSU Secretary until she passed, according to Poulin.

The sheriff’s office also says Jean cared for a number of animals for Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven.

“Jean’s compassionate heart for service showed in her dedication to the people of Muskegon County,” says Sheriff Poulin. “She responded to calls for help any day of the week, any time of the day or night and any holiday, whenever needed.”

“She was truly an angel of mercy,” Poulin adds.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time