Sen. Peters kicks off motorcycle tour, marks 1 year of PACT Act

MUSKEGON, Mich. — U.S. Senator Gary Peters kicked off his annual motorcycle tour with local veterans and leaders in veteran services.

The tour started Wednesday afternoon at the USS Silversides Museum in Muskegon.

It marks the one-year anniversary of the historic PACT Act, which has delivered VA healthcare and benefits to all generations of toxic-exposed veterans— and their survivors— for the first time in our nation’s history.

The goal of the tour is to highlight how veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic chemicals are receiving these long overdue benefits.

Senator Peters is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and former Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

FOX 17

He helped pass the bipartisan legislation in the Senate, which President Joe Biden signed into law on August 10, 2022.

Veterans in Michigan and around the country can still apply for new benefits enacted into law with the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

So far, Michigan veterans have filed more than 16,000 PACT Act claims.

To file a claim, call the Veterans Administration at 800-698-2411 or click here.

