Secondary break pushes up water main fix in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Businesses along Western Ave between 4th and 8th St in Muskegon were going to have time to plan for repairs of a water main break discovered Saturday.

That is until a second break was discovered the day the repairs were set to start.

"Due to the severity of the second break and its proximity to the first, an emergency repair is necessary," the city posted to its online community engagement hub.

Now, businesses and residents in the area of Western Avenue from 8th Street to 4th Street are scrambling to make arrangements— including the Delta Hotel, Van Dyk Mortgage Convention Center, Amazon Apartments, and the Trinity Health Arena.

You can see the damage in the picture posted by the city; the sidewalk is broken and water has pushed dirt into the street.

City officials do not have an estimated date for when repairs will be finished, but offered this advice:

Western Avenue addresses between 4th to 8th may experience:

Water shutoff

Street closure

Discolored water

Water pooling in streets or yards

Safety Reminder:

If water is discolored, run your cold tap until the water clears.

Please note:

Trinity Health Arena will be closed today as a result of the water main break.

We encourage you to check with businesses within the affected zone to confirm their operating hours.

What to Do:

Visit mkgcity.com/wmb to sign up for live updates and information.

Call DPW at 231-724-4100 for concerns.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube