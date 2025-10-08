Second measles case confirmed in Muskegon County, exposure site identified

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Health officials have confirmed a second case of measles in Muskegon County, marking the state's 28th confirmed case this year.

The county reported its first case in late June. This latest case has prompted health officials to identify a potential exposure site where the public may have been at risk.

Anyone who was at Trinity Health Urgent Care on Sherman Boulevard on October 2 between 3:45 and 7 p.m. may have been exposed and is being asked to monitor for symptoms through October 23.

If symptoms develop, health officials advise people to stay home and call their healthcare provider before seeking care.

Measles is highly contagious and can spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People who are not vaccinated or have not had measles before are at higher risk of getting infected.

“The risk of illness is always present, and we each have a responsibility to protect our health,” said Health Officer Kathy Moore in a statement. “With record measles cases nationwide and declining vaccination rates, more people are at risk.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube