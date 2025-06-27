Muskegon County health officials warn of potential measles exposure in Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Health officials in Muskegon County have issued a warning about a potential measles exposure at a movie theater in Norton Shores. There have been 16 measles cases reported in Michigan so far this year.

Measles symptoms include a red blotchy rash, runny nose, and watery eyes. The virus is highly communicable, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

"Over the last few months, we have had a total of 16 cases in Michigan spread across multiple different counties in different corners of the state so far," said Joe Coyle, director of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Prevention within MDHHS. "This is certainly more cases in a year than we have traditionally seen, and it is still early in the year."

The potential exposure occurred at Cinema Carousel in Norton Shores on June 12 between 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Coyle noted that the measles virus can linger in the air, meaning people can be exposed to it hours after an infected person has left the area.

"I think it's important too for people to have it on their radar," said Coyle. "One of the things that I think is going under appreciated, especially in the Midwest, is major outbreak of measles that's been happening in Ontario, Canada."

Coyle said there have been over 2,000 cases of measles in Ontario since last fall.

"They are our neighbors, and there's been a number of a lot of cases there going on for some time, and it does look like they're trending downwards, which is good, but the risk of measles is real," Coyle added.

On a positive note, Michigan has seen an increase in the administration of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, contributing to higher population immunity and preventing large-scale outbreaks.

"The MMR vaccine is 97% effective at preventing infection if you have two doses, protecting both the individual and the community around them," Coyle said.

If you were born after 1957 and received a measles vaccination as a child, you are considered protected for life, according to the CDC. You do not need a booster shot. While measles remains a concern, especially for unvaccinated travelers, the CDC states that most people in the U.S. are protected.

If you believe you have measles, Coyle said the best thing to do is to call a hospital ahead of visiting.

"If you know you have been exposed to measles, or think you might have been exposed before you go to get a test from an urgent care emergency department, your clinician call ahead, because the last thing we want is someone with measles sitting in a waiting room, potentially exposing a whole bunch of people," said Coyle.

So, what should you focus on this summer? Coyle said that while we often hear about summer surges of various illnesses, the current situation looks stable.

Coyle noted, “The sort of traditional respiratory viruses like COVID and flu are at pretty darn low levels right now. "

He emphasized the importance of hand washing, particularly for those visiting summer fairs, especially the animal exhibits, as swine could pose a risk of swine flu.

Pharmacist Mike Koelzer, owner of Kay Pharmacy in Grand Rapids, also mentioned that summer illnesses appear to be down but emphasized the importance of maintaining good hygiene practices. “I think the old lessons about washing your hands, coughing into your elbow, all that kind of stuff helps even during the summer,” he said. “We don't see as much of it here during the summer, but it's good to keep on your mind the whole time.”

As for COVID-19, there is a new variant called NB 181, raising questions about a potential summer surge. Johns Hopkins University reports that cases have risen in July and August every summer since 2020. Medical experts warn that lower vaccination rates and waning immunity from previous doses could contribute to a rise in cases.

Currently, the new variant is not one of the dominant strains in the U.S., but it is noted to be more transmissible.

