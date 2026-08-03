Search underway for two boys reported missing in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as deputies search for two missing boys in Egelston Township.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, the children — ages 9 and 10 — were last seen around 11:45 a.m. Monday near MacArthur Road and Raven Lakes Drive.

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Deputies described the 10-year-old as a white male with dark hair, about 4 feet tall and weighing roughly 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black athletic pants.

The 9-year-old is also described as a white male with dark hair, about 4 feet tall and weighing around 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black-and-gray hooded sweatshirt and gray athletic pants with orange stripes.

Authorities are urging residents in the area to check their property and surrounding areas, including yards, garages, carports, vehicles, sheds, outbuildings, nearby woods and bodies of water. Investigators are also asking homeowners to review security camera footage for any possible sightings.

Anyone who sees the boys or has information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or contact the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 231-722-3524.

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