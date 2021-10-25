Scenic Drive at Muskegon State Park to close for water main project

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon State Park’s Scenic Drive will close beginning next month through April 1 south of the Memorial Drive intersection to accommodate a water main project.

The work is part of Muskegon County’s $13.5 million Channel Crossing Project, which will provide a second water source to customers in the northern park of Muskegon County in case of a major water main break, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Ultimately, the project will transport water from the Muskegon water filtration plant and also allow the state park to hook into the municipal water system.

The roadway will be closed for crews to safely assemble the water main before installation under the Muskegon Channel and state park.

Construction is expected to take place Nov. 1 through April 1.

“The timing for this project was timed to affect the least number of visitors,” said Greg Sherburn, Muskegon State Park supervisor for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Parks and Recreation Division. “The majority of activities can still be accessed from different portions of the park.”

Access to Lake Michigan in the northern section of the park is available by parking in the Lake Michigan Campground. Visitors can take the stairs to the beach.

Access to the U.S. Corps of Engineers channel walkway and Lake Michigan shoreline near the beach house in the southern section of the park is available through a one-mile walk. Visitors can also park at Snug Harbor and use the hiking trails to access the shoreline and channel walkway.