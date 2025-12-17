'Rest in peace': Beloved Muskegon Community College music director dies in snowmobiling accident

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The beloved Music Director at Muskegon Community College, Daniel Meyers, died over the weekend in a snowmobiling accident.



According to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, Meyers and another man, 49-year-old Jason Aemmer, were reported missing around 12:30 a.m. Sunday while snowmobiling on trails in Lake County.

Around 4:30 a.m., the search expanded to Mason County. A searcher found snowmobile tracks entering Round Lake in Sheridan Township. A dive team later recovered both victims from approximately 6 feet of water after they went through the ice.

Muskegon Community College President John Selmon says Meyers was a champion of student success in his 15 years on campus.

"You can tell when somebody's patient and genuine and sincere and authentic about what they do and how they do it. Well, that was Dan Meyers," Selmon said.

Meyers, a husband and father of three, was a pivotal figure in completing the college's new ensemble room this fall.

His impact extended far beyond the classroom as an accomplished educator, conductor and trumpeter whose career spanned decades of service to music and students across Michigan.

"He was just a very talented person, patient, a scholar and very good at his craft, at what he did for the institution," Selmon said.

As a former solo trumpet with the University of Michigan Marching Band, Basketball and Hockey Bands, Meyers later served as a Graduate Assistant Conductor, leading the University of Michigan Marching Band, Hockey Band, Fanfare Band, and co-founding the Women's Basketball Band.

As a soloist, he performed at major events including the Bluebonnet Bowl, Super Bowl XVI and the Rose Bowl.

At Muskegon Community College, Meyers led the MCC Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble and Jayhawk Sound Pep Band.

"When you talk about teaching and learning excellence, that's what I saw in him, and he was trying to bring that out in students, oftentimes," Selmon said.

Selmon described Meyers as warm, caring, intelligent and committed, offering a final message to his friend and colleague: "We're thinking about him, his family, and to rest in peace, just rest in peace."

