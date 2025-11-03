Ravenna Public Schools: Students ok after morning school bus crash

SULLIVAN TWP., Mich. — Ravenna School District says all students are expected to be ok following a school bus crash Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, the district shared that it happened on Sullivan Rd.

A Muskegon County Deputy confirmed with our crew on the scene that the bus spun out on the rainy, wet road and hit a pole. Three students were on board, and all three had seatbelts on. The deputy told us there were minor injuries.

The district shared the students are receiving medical attention as a precaution, and that the district Transportation Director was on site to help coordinate and make sure all students are taken care of.

