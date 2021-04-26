Queen's Cup Regatta finish line returns to Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After a 7-year hiatus, the Queen's Cup Regatta's finish line will be in Muskegon

Now in it's 82nd installment, the Queen's Cup sail race, hosted by South Shore Yacht Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will have racers make their way across Lake Michigan to Muskegon in June.

Racers are expected to be crossing the finish line at the Muskegon channel arms before dawn Saturday morning, depending on the amount of wind that day.

Brought to the United States from England, the Queen's Cup trophy is one of the oldest trophies in the sail racing world, with the first trophy being handed out in 1853.

The Muskegon Yacht Club is planning a few events to celebrate the finish.

"Racers come from all over the Great Lakes to participate in this event," said Jay Wallace, Jr. Muskegon Yacht Club Commodore. "We are interested in celebrating the wins, but we are also very interested in showing off Muskegon at this event. It has been a number of years since this race has finished here and our community has grown quite a bit. I think racers will be impressed with the City's progress. We also want the race to end here more often."

The race begins on Friday, June 25, at 7:00 p.m. CDT.

