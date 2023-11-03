Pound Buddies rescues dog trapped under shipping container

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon-based animal rescue Pound Buddies shared photos of a tough rescue on Thursday.

They were told a dog was trapped under a shipping container.

Pound Buddies

When the Pound Buddies crew arrived, they realized the dog's harness had gotten stuck, and the pup wasn't just hiding -- she couldn't get out.

It took some digging and about an hour of trying to get the harness loose, but they were able to get the little pit mix free.

Pound Buddies

Pound Buddies say she's recovering at their shelter and is skittish but doing better.

The animal rescue says they’ve named the pup Courtni since she was found outside of the courthouse.

Pound Buddies

