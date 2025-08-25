Police: Suspect in Muskegon bank robbery caught with money stuffed in underwear

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The suspect charged with robbing a bank in Muskegon Township a week ago was caught with incriminating evidence wedged into her undergarments.

Patricia Jones, 68, was charged with armed robbery on Wednesday. She is accused of holding up the PNC Bank on East Laketon Avenue on August 18.

Jones approached the bank teller's window, prior to the call to police just after 10:30 a.m., passing along a handwritten note saying she needed money from the top two drawers and people would get hurt if it was marked bills, per court records.

Jones allegedly took the cash, which included several bait money bills, then drove off in a vehicle registered to her. Police stopped the vehicle a short time later and matched Jones to descriptions of the suspect provided by bank staff and customers.

When searched at the Muskegon County jail, corrections officers found $4,302.00 stuffed into her underpants. Four of the bills were marked bait money from PNC Bank, and two wraps with PNC were around the money, according to investigative records filed in court.

Police haven't identified a motive for the robbery.

