Police step up patrols after multiple cars stolen from Muskegon dealership

Posted at 4:10 PM, Jun 13, 2024

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An investigation is underway after multiple cars were recently stolen from a Muskegon dealership.

Thieves broke inside a drop box at Betten Baker and took its keys, using them to drive off with their vehicles, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD).

We’re told a subject has since been identified with charges pending.

MPD says their patrols in the area have increased after hours, adding multiple cars were recovered.

