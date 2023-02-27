Watch Now
Police seeking missing 13-year-old out of Fruitport Township

Posted at 3:06 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 15:06:59-05

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen out of Fruitport Township.

The Fruitport Township Police Department says 13-year-old Chace Romanelli was last seen leaving his home on East Broadway Avenue Saturday evening at roughly 7 p.m.

We’re told he had a white T-shirt on and a pair of blue jeans. He also wears glasses.

Those with knowledge of Chace’s whereabouts are urged to connect with police at 911 or 231-865-8477. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer by calling 231-72-CRIME.

